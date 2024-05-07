Savant Capital LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5 %

EG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.09. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

