Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $274.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

