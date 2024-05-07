Savant Capital LLC Sells 248 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

