Savant Capital LLC Sells 290 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 418,269 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
