Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $202.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

