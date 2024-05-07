Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 136,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.