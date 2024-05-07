Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 80.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.