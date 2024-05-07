Seaview Investment Managers LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

