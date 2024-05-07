Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 21,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Shawcor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

About Shawcor

(Get Free Report)

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.