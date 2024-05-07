Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Up 6%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
