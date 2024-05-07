Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.