Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 264.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $921.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $869.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

