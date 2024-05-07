SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

