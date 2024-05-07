Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.