Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

