SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Nomura reissued a reduce rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SK Telecom stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

