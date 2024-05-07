Skylands Capital LLC Has $23.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 59,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.16 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

