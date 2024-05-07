Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth $18,114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

