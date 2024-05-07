Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 26,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

