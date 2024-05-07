Sony Group (SONY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

