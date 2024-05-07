Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
