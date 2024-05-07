Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.