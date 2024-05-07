Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:SFST opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $224.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $39.36.
In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,113 shares of company stock worth $126,277 in the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
