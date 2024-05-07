Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
