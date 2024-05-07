Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,100 shares of company stock worth $5,126,065. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,587,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

