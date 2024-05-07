SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.