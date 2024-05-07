State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Down 2.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.78 and last traded at $99.78. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

State Bank of India Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

About State Bank of India

(Get Free Report)

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.