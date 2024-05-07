State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

