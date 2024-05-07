STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-8.700 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STE stock opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

