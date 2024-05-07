StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

