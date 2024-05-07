StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.