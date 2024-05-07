StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.