StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

