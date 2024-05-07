StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $80.80.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

