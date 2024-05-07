StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $80.80.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Average Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.