StockNews.com Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $8.78 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a PE ratio of -73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 575,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 54,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

