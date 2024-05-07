StockNews.com Downgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NWFL stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

