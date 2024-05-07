StockNews.com Downgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
NWFL stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 62.83%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
