StockNews.com Downgrades Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.