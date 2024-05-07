StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 4.2 %
BKSC opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
