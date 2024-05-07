StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.