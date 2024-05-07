StockNews.com Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HD. Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

