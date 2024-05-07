StockNews.com Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

