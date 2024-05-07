StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,956,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Lantheus by 439.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 438,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $30,077,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.