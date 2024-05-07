StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

OTEX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Open Text by 10.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Open Text by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 23.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

