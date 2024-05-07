StockNews.com Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

