StockNews.com Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGRE

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.86 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,507,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,057,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $8,379,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 250,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.