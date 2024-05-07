Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 146,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $921.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $869.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

