Strathcona Resources (SCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$869.00 million.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$31.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.75. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -14.38.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCR shares. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

