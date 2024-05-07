Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $51,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,638,000 after buying an additional 570,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

