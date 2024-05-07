Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.11. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Up 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

