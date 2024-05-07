SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

