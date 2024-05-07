Superior Plus (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Get Our Latest Report on SPB

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.