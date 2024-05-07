Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Down 7.7%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 16,216,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 267,923,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.68.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

